Will demolish unauthorised buildings in Bengaluru: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said the registration of unauthorised properties will be halted and encroachments will be removed.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 14:33 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 14:33 IST
Bengaluru newsD K ShivakumardemolitionBengaluru rains

