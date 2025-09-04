Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Will stop winter session if demands not met: Nomadic communities in Karnataka

Stating that they were giving a call for Belagavi Chalo, the resolution announced that they would gherao the Belagavi session with the slogan ‘Justice or Jail’.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 00:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 00:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us