<p>Mangaluru: A dedicated jetty for Lakshadweep with allied infrastructure facilities for cargo and cruise terminal at Old Mangalore Port will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore under Sagarmala Scheme, Ministry Of Ports, Shipping and</p><p><strong>Waterways</strong></p><p>The project has already received CRZ clearance and environmental clearance certificate is pending for approval. The project will have 303.60 metre berth for cargo handling, 76 metre berth for passenger terminal. On the water front, 9800 Sqm for cargo berth and 6000 Sqm for passenger berth.</p><p>The construction of wharf for vessels and cargo will be taken up at a cost of Rs Rs 3861.36 lakh, passenger cruise lounge building at a octs of Rs 536.10 lakh, godown building with 1000 MT capacity at a cost of Rs 127.32 lakh, dredging upto seven metre depth at a cost of Rs 288.20 lakh, and other basic amenities including, toilets, garden, lift facilities for passenger cruise lounge, drinking water facilities, installation of X Ray baggage inspection system, providing hand held metal detectors, signage for building and jetty place, installation of fire fighting extinguisher and others. </p><p>The passenger cruise terminal will have passenger lounge, restaurants, toilets, security check in area, office room and shops. The officials said that once all the approvals are received for the jetty project, the Karnataka state government and Union Territory of Lakshadweep will sign an agreement.</p>