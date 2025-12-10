Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dedicated jetty for Lakshadweep to come up in Mangaluru

The passenger cruise terminal will have passenger lounge, restaurants, toilets, security check in area, office room and shops.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruLakshadweepJetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us