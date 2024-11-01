Wishlist for a better Karnataka

<p><strong>Give artists space</strong></p><p>I would like the current government to stay in power as I am not a rightist. However, I do feel they need to give more importance to the artist community. We were using the Sculpture Garden in Ravindra Kalakshetra for Art Park, our monthly art event. But we were asked to stop using it. It was a free event as the government was not charging us anything. We do not mind paying a fee and using the park. I hope we can return there. </p><p><em><strong>- S G Vasudev, artist</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Correct signboards</strong></p><p>I have a specific request. I would like the government to set up a small committee to correct signboards and storefront boards. There are thousands of boards with horrible grammatical and spelling mistakes in Kannada and English. Youngsters read these boards and believe that they are correct. Shop owners should be able to send written content to the committee, which can edit or proofread it and send it back. I believe this will help us to improve our Kannada and English.</p><p><em><strong>- Vasudhendra, author</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Three priorities</strong></p><p>The top three changes I would like are the opportunity for everyone to live a life of dignity, provision of quality education for all, and priority for social and physical infrastructure. Better roads and mass transport are <br>desperately required. We also need effective corruption-free governance. People come to the capital of Karnataka for the weather, the amazing people, and cosmopolitan culture. I think we are currently at breaking point. The government must act fast. They need to build on our strengths and not be indifferent to the plight of the helpless citizens of our city.</p><p><em><strong>- Nooraine Fazal, educationist</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Save nature</strong></p><p>I want the focus to be on conservation. This land is diverse and rich. An awareness of this wealth needs to be heightened. If our natural resources and the rights of the people who have been watching over those resources for ages are at the centre of policy making, it would really help bring about change.</p><p><em><strong>- Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, musician</strong></em></p>.Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greets people of state on Kannada Rajyotsava.<p><strong>Women in sports</strong></p><p>I would like to see more women entering sports, not just cue sports but all forms. Women are still hesitant to pursue sports. When I started playing, it was just a hobby for me. I never thought I would win the Nari Shakti Award and now, the Rajyotsava Award. I just kept practising and never gave up. Both awards are a huge recognition. </p><p><em><strong>- R Umadevi Nagaraj, cue sports champion</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Good govt schools</strong></p><p>We wanted to set up a POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committee in the Kannada film industry. It has not happened yet. However, we are working on it. I would like to see women being empowered and treated equally, not just in the film industry but across all fields. We also need better policies for education, health and environment. These are the three things that are key to the welfare of a country, and we do not give enough importance to them. Government schools should be on a par with private schools so that people willingly enrol their children there. </p><p><em><strong>- Kavitha Lankesh, film director, screen writer, lyricist</strong></em></p>.<p><strong>Human rights</strong></p><p>As an artiste and activist, I envision a Karnataka where public protests flow freely without restrictive policies. Protests are vital democratic expressions, especially for marginalised voices. By enabling peaceful protests, the government would uphold human rights and empower its people.</p><p><em><strong>- Sri Vamsi Matta, interdisciplinary theatre artiste</strong></em></p>