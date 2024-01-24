Woman accuses former live-in partner of sexual, physical abuse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman has accused her former live-in partner of sexual harassment and physical abuse, police said.
According to the police, the victim, who is a student at a prominent college in the city, was in a live-in relationship with the suspect, Digvijay Singh, since September 2022.
In her police complaint, the woman claimed that the two had separated recently due to personal reasons.
On January 19, 2024, Singh called her to his home in Vasanth Nagar, she said.
She said that when they were discussing their past problems, Singh hit her and forcibly held her mouth shut. She also claimed that Singh bit her cheeks and lips, and physically and sexually abused her.
Following the woman’s complaint on January 20, the High Grounds police registered a case under IPC sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment).
A police investigator said that they are probing the allegations and had served a notice of appearance to Singh. “But since he did not appear before the police, we will initiate arrest procedures."