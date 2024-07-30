Woman captures suicide attempt on video, dies

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in western Bengaluru on Sunday.
Before her death, Manasa Dileep, a resident of Byadarahalli, recorded a video of herself attempting to hang from a ceiling fan.
Police said the death occurred around 6 pm at the residence of Manasa’s husband, Dileep. The couple, married for six years, has a five-year-old daughter.
Manasa’s body was moved to the hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.
Police sources said a case has been registered against Dileep and his parents at the Byadarahalli police station. Dileep was accused of beating and harassing Manasa when drunk.
In his complaint, Manasa’s father blamed Dileep for her death.
“Theirs was a love marriage,” Manasa’s father told the media. “Since the marriage, there has not been any peace in my daughter’s life. Quarrelling and fighting were daily occurrences. Despite me telling her to return home, she insisted on staying with her husband, worried about what society would think.”
Published 29 July 2024, 22:34 IST