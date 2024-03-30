Bengaluru: Woman, hubby held for plotting to murder her aunt  

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old woman is suspected to have ganged up with her husband to plot her aunt’s murder for gain. But the plot fell through and she landed in the police net.
The woman, Sumitra, allegedly got her aunt out of her house to RMC Yard where her 37-year-old husband Muniraju was lying in wait. After Sumitra left the spot, Muniraju attempted to stab her aunt from behind, but could only inflict a minor injury as the woman screamed. This forced Muniraju to flee.
Reaching home, Sumitra’s aunt found her gold and cash missing. She lodged a complaint with the RMC Yard police, who filed an attempt to murder case and launched an investigation.
Tracing the couple, police found that they conspired to murder the aunt for her gold and cash. They arrested the couple and seized Rs 4.1 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 8 lakh from them.
Investigators said the complainant had brought up Sumitra and got her married, but she colluded with her husband and attempted to kill her.
(Published 30 March 2024, 01:10 IST)