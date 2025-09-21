CM Siddaramaiah and community leaders call for unity in upcoming caste survey

<p>Bengaluru: In numerical strength lies political power. In line with this doctrine, almost all major caste and community groups are making efforts to consolidate themselves for the Social & Educational Survey, starting on September 22. </p>.<p>The Congress government was forced to junk the previous 2015 Social & Educational Survey after various communities alleged that they were undercounted due to “unscientific” enumeration, especially while recording sub-castes. </p>.<p>This time, communities are going all out to create awareness amongst their members.</p>.Vokkaligas take position; D K Shivakumar to resolve confusion .<p><strong>Communities hold meetings</strong></p>.<p>The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Brahmins, Kodavas and other communities have held meetings to decide how they should identify themselves during the survey in order to shore up their numbers. </p>.<p>By showing higher numbers, communities believe they can demand greater political representation. </p>.<p><strong>CM’s call to Kurubas</strong></p>.<p>Even CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, on Saturday, asked his fellow Kurubas to identify themselves as only ‘Kuruba’ during the survey, without specifying sub-castes.</p>.<p>“Kurubas have many sub-castes - Kadu Kuruba, Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Halumata, Gonda Kuruba and so on. Don’t write all that. Just write Kuruba,” Siddaramaiah said at a Kurubara Sangha event in Gadag. As per the junked 2015 survey, there were 42.81 lakh Kurubas in the state. </p>.<p>The ‘dominant’ Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas have held meetings of their top leaders to decide how they should put up a united front during the survey. </p>.<p>The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has decided that its patrons must identify their religion as ‘Veerashaiva-Lingayat’ and caste as Veerashaiva, Lingayat or Veerashaiva-Lingayat. The Mahasabha believes there are not less than two crore Veerashaiva-Lingayats. </p>.<p>The community, however, is divided. One section wants to identify the religion as ‘Hindu’ while puritans say the name of their religion is just ‘Lingayat,’ without the word ‘Veerashaiva’.</p>.<p>Reddy Lingayats (or Raddy Lingayats) have issued a public advertisement asking their communities members to consolidate. Non-Lingayat Reddys come under Category-3A with a 4% reservation. The Raddy Lingayats come under Category-3B with a 5% quota, the ad says. </p>.<p>Vokkaliga leaders, who say the community’s population is about a crore, want to identify their caste as just ‘Vokkaliga’ so as to consolidate. </p>.Congress veteran Sudarshan questions govt, panel over caste survey.<p>“No matter how many meetings are held, people will write what they want,” Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said.</p>.<p>“The backward classes commission will record whatever people say and send it to government. Then, government will take a call on what’s right,” he said.</p>.<p>The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha has said that community members need not specify their sub-caste. In a statement, Mahasabha president S Raghunath said community members should identify themselves as ‘Hindu’ in religion column and ‘Brahmana’ as caste.</p>