Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No Brahmins in Christianity, Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to BC commission

In his letter to commission chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, Dinesh stated that nomenclatures such as 'Brahmana Christian' and 'Vyasa Brahmana Christian' were not only immoral, but also illegal.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 22:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 22:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us