No Brahmins in Christianity, Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to BC commission

<p>Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Brahmin face in the Congress government, has written to the backward classes commission flagging various anomalies concerning his community, including contentious nomenclatures such as "Brahmana Christian.".</p>.Karnataka's Social & Educational survey: Muslims asked to identify as a caste, mark 'Islam' as religion.<p>In his letter to commission chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, Dinesh stated that nomenclatures such as "Brahmana Christian" and "Vyasa Brahmana Christian" were not only immoral, but also illegal.</p>.<p>"A person who converts to Christianity loses the caste identity. The person also exits Hindu religion. There is no caste called Brahmana under Christianity," Dinesh stated. He also pointed out that the commission had given separate codes for "Brahmana", "Smartha Brahmana" and "Hoysala Karnataka". "A Hoysala Karnataka person will be a Smartha Brahmin and a Brahmin. Which code should this person choose?" he sought to know. </p>