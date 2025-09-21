Christian castes: Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot warns of 'ramifications'

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: Providing caste identities under Christianity could result in “social disturbance, long-term complications and irreparable damage to the social fabric of the state,” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has warned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>Gehlot said this in a letter to Siddaramaiah based on a representation the Raj Bhavan received from the opposition BJP on concerns over the upcoming Social and Educational Survey. The Governor referred to contentious nomenclatures like "Kuruba Christian."</p>.CM Siddaramaiah and community leaders call for unity in upcoming caste survey.<p>“It is noticed that the use of such Christian identifiers and nomenclatures are not seen in any of the caste lists of the state and as per my knowledge, there is no such identities [sic] in the Christian religion,” Gehlot stated.</p>.<p>“Hence, it is necessary to relook into the subject keeping in mind not to disturb the social structure and the long-term ramifications of such moves,” he stated. </p>