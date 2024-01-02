Woman jumps on metro track to pick up phone; train ops hit for 15 mins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman jumped on the metro railway track at the Indiranagar station to pick up her fallen mobile phone on Monday evening, disrupting the metro service on the Purple Line for 15 minutes, officials said.

The woman was lucky enough to be immediately pulled up by a co-passenger while a security guard switched off the third rail power supply through the emergency trip system. She escaped unhurt.

Unlike in Delhi and other cities, where metro trains rely on overhead equipment for power supply, Bengaluru metro trains receive their electric power from 750kV third rail, a yellowish strip running parallel to the rails of the tracks. Any contact with the third rail can be fatal. Namma Metro has deployed guards on the platforms to prevent people from stepping onto the track.

During Monday's incident, the woman passenger stood on the platform around 6.20 pm, speaking on the phone. The phone slipped out of her hands and fell on the tracks. In a reflexive action, she darted towards the tracks and jumped down to retrieve the phone.

The fact that the phone fell on the edge of the track towards the platform saved her. A co-passenger then lent her a hand to pull her up and the guard switched off the power supply, an official from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

"For the safety of the passenger, the security activated the safety devices. After retrieving the phone with the help of a co-passenger, she got onto the platform. Meanwhile, BMRCL staff were busy resetting the safety devices for restoration of services," a BMRCL statement said.

According to the official, all this happened in a span of two minutes, and the woman was able to catch the next train and resume her journey. However, it took the metro officials about 15 minutes to reset the power supply system and restore the train services.

Curiously, the BMRCL hasn't yet taken any action against the woman. The corporation usually fines trespassers a minimum of Rs 200 and, in serious cases, files a police case against them.

In February 2023, two first-time metro passengers tried to cross the metro track to get to the other platform at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road metro station on the Green Line. They were fined Rs 200 each.

Metro doors fail to open

Citizens' group Whitefield Rising on Tuesday said that a Purple Line metro train pulled into the Hope Farm station but its doors didn't open for passengers to board.

The BMRCL didn't immediately respond.