Woman's 'perfect' plan to kill mom-in-law undone by lover's roommate

A married woman conspired with her lover and another man to murder her mother-in-law and portray the death as a heart attack, according to police.
Police arrested the suspects — Rashmi, Akshay and Purushottam — 10 days after the incident after a rather unexpected twist in the case.
Police investigations showed that Rashmi gave her mother-in-law ragi mudde laced with powdered sleeping pills on October 5.
Then, as per the plan, she took her father-in-law to the market and tipped off Akshay. Taking the cue, Akshay and Purushottam rushed to Rashmi’s house. Akshay strangled Lakkamma with his bare hands, according to police.
Rashmi later returned home with her father-in-law. The family presumed Lakkamma had suffered a fatal heart attack, and took her mortal remains to Kunigal for the final rites.
In a strange quirk of fate, Akshay's roommate happened to access his phone and discovered the murder conspiracy. The roommate contacted Rashmi's husband and told him that the death was suspicious. Rashmi's husband filed a complaint at the Byadarahalli police station.
The murder mystery unravelled after police detained Rashmi and Akshay for questioning.
A police officer close to the investigation said that Rashmi had an illicit relationship with Akshay, who lived upstairs as a tenant of her in-laws.
"Rashmi was upset with Lakkamma for interfering with her personal life and financial affairs of the house. As she had an affair with Akshay, she sought his help to eliminate Lakkamma,” the officer told DH.
The officer noted that Purushottam accompanied Akshay as he went to Rashmi’s house when Lakkamma was sleeping in the living room and strangled her.
"Rashmi's husband blindly trusted her. She took advantage of this and convinced him that his mother had died of a heart attack," the officer explained.