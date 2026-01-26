<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the North Women police, alleging her husband abandoned her after she was diagnosed with cancer and that she was subjected to sustained cruelty, humiliation, and body shaming by her in-laws.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the woman stated in her complaint that she was married on March 5, 2023. She alleged her family spent nearly Rs 13 lakh on the wedding and gave her gold and silver ornaments.</p>.<p>The harassment began after a year, when she was diagnosed with cancer.</p>.<p>Her husband and in-laws allegedly harassed her instead of providing care and support. She claimed her in-laws subjected her to severe mental cruelty, making derogatory remarks about her hair loss and body shaming her by calling her an "evil spirit".</p>.Some immune systems defeat cancer. Could that become a drug?.<p>She also alleged that her husband, a cab driver, developed a relationship with another woman and justified it by claiming her illness would “spread” to him and his family if she stayed with them.</p>.<p>Earlier, the woman had approached the Peenya police, leading to a non-cognisable report (NCR) on February 18. As the alleged harassment continued, she lodged a fresh complaint with the North Women police, seeking legal action against her husband and in-laws.</p>.<p>After the FIR was registered, the accused was summoned, but he refused to care for her, seeking a divorce due to her illness.</p>.<p>Investigations are ongoing, a senior police officer said.</p>