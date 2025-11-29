Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman stabbed to death at construction site in Bengaluru; police launch manhunt

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm and are in the know of people who are involved in the murder.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 18:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us