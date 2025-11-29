<p>Bengaluru : A 23-year-old woman working at a construction site was brutally stabbed to death in the Seshadripuram on Saturday evening.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Sharanamma, hailed from Vijayapura. </p><p>According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm and are in the know of people who are involved in the murder. </p> .18-year-old stabbed to death in Mysuru; probe begins .<p>Sharanamma had come to Bengaluru with her husband two years ago. The couple were working at an under-construction building. A known person reportedly came to the building, picked a quarrel with her, and stabbed her five to six times before fleeing the scene.</p><p>Police have taken statement from her husband and have launched a search for the assailant. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Seshadripuram police station, and further investigation is underway. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, the police said.</p>