Woman techie molested while feeding stray dogs near her apartment in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old software employee has filed a complaint with Parappana Agrahara police alleging that an unknown man molested her near her apartment in Kadubeesanahalli. The incident took place on Friday night when she came to feed stray dogs however, the police took two days to file a case after asking her to go to different police stations. </p><p>The complainant said that around 11pm she reached her apartment on her scooter. Before entering the apartment, she saw a group of dogs nearby and went to feed them with some food she carried in a bucket. Suddenly an unidentified man approached her and started touching her in an inappropriate manner. In a bid to escape, she hit him with the empty bucket and started screaming. Meanwhile a biker came on the scene and fearing that the he might get caught, the accused tried to escape.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, the victim further said that soon after noticing that the biker left the scene the accused again rushed back and tried to grab her hands and pull her clothes. "Shocked over his behaviour I shouted continuously and the security guard of our apartment rushed for help. However, he jumped the gate and escaped." </p><p>"I went home and discussed the incident with my family. My brother came out to look for the person. Meanwhile we found a Hoysala patrolling vehicle and they joined to search for the accused. As he could not be seen around they called me to the police station to come and file a case," she said. </p><p>"Next day, I went to Bellandur police to file a case and waited the whole day. They did not file the complaint and told me that they will come to the spot mahazar and verify CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspect. But two days later they asked me to go to another police station stating that the area falls under Parappana Agrahara police station."</p><p>"I can recognise him as he was tall and young. I have not seen him in our area before. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras which the police have recovered. I was wearing a helmet when I tried to chase him away by hitting him with a bucket. But, he was very aggressive and misbehaved with me repeatedly," she added.</p><p>A senior police officer said that "CCTV footage is not clear and so far thete are no clues about the accused. However, efforts are on to nab him."</p>