News in Pics | November 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2025, in Jaipur, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
Members of the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in Sri Lanka celebrate upon their arrival at a hotel, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
A newly created New Year's eve ball adorned with 5,280 Waterford crystals is raised for the first time above One Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve ball drop in New York City, U.S., November 24, 2025.
A woman in a historical costume feeds birds as snow falls in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 24, 2025.
Fans garland a photo of late Bollywood actor Dharmendra outside a crematorium where his rites take place in Mumbai, India, November 24, 2025.
Published 25 November 2025, 02:20 IST