Women electrify the last mile with green auto fleet at metro stations

Bengaluru: Now, expect to see an all-women fleet of electric autorickshaws outside metro stations to provide last-mile connectivity within a 4-km radius.

In a bid to enhance public transport usage with sustainable last-mile reach in the city, rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, supported by research nonprofit WRI India, launched the Low Emission Access to Public Transport (LEAP) programme on Wednesday.

As a pilot, 12 electric autorickshaws each will be stationed at Yelachenahalli and Indiranagar stations, which will be provided by EV ride-hailing startup MetroRide, completely run by trained women drivers. In doing so, the programme aims to empower women and include them in critical decisions taken in the urban mobility space.

Over the past three months, MetroRide has trained 25 women to drive these low-emission autos that can be hailed via their application. Many of these women are residents of JP Nagar, Anjanapura and Yelachenahalli, and have taken up driving as a means to supplement their family income.