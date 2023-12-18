Worker electrocuted while clearing debris of fallen mobile phone tower

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old labourer was electrocuted on Sunday while clearing the debris of a fallen cell phone tower in Laggere’s Parvathy Nagar, North Bengaluru, police said.
A part of an old building that had the mounted cell phone tower had collapsed on December 8 with 11 people narrowly escaping.
According to well-placed police sources, the deceased, Jitin Kumar from Punjab, was working as the assistant of the crane operator, Veerendra Singh, who was clearing the debris. At one point, the crane came in contact with a high-tension wire, the sources said.
Kumar, who had placed his hands on the crane, was electrocuted and fell down, the police sources said. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead.
An FIR has been registered against Veerendra, who escaped unhurt; Amarpreet Singh, the crane owner; and Airtel at the Nandini Layout police station, sources said. Investigations are on.