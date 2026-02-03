<p>Bengaluru: Domestic workers’ unions in the city and across the country have expressed deep frustration following the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain a petition seeking enforcement of statutory minimum wages for the sector.</p>.<p>The unions, including the city-based Domestic Workers Rights Union (DWRU), issued a joint statement on Monday, four days after the apex court disposed of their writ petition.</p>.<p>The court, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, directed the workers to approach state governments instead to highlight their concerns.</p>.'Deeply disturbing': Unions slam SC dismissal of petition seeking minimum wages for domestic workers.<p>The unions alleged that their claims, grounded in constitutional rights of equality and non-discrimination, were filtered through “prevailing social assumptions” that prioritise “patriarchal family values” and employer convenience over the rights of the country’s poorest women workers.</p>.<p>“We feel deeply offended that our claims were not examined through a substantive constitutional lens,” said Geeta Menon, General Secretary of DWRU, Karnataka.</p>.<p>The unions argued that by dismissing the petition, the court overlooked decades of struggle without adequately engaging with evidence or the constitutional implications of Article 23, which prohibits forced labour.</p>.<p>The state government recently released the Draft Karnataka Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025. However, activists have flagged that it lacks a clear mandate for minimum wages and enforceable rights.</p>.<p>Despite the legal setback, the unions maintained they would continue to organise, resist, and fight for legal recognition and protection for domestic workers.</p>