Works by differently abled artists on display this weekend

Organised by Team Pragathi, the two-day art show will include works by 40 artists. Some of the artists participating are Ramakrishna, a landscape artist diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Archana Apte, a speech and hearing impaired mixed media artist, Priya Sheshadri, a visually impaired painter, Vineeth Thamban, a speech and hearing impaired mural artist, Sania Khimji, an acrylic painter with Down syndrome, and Anu Jain, a mixed media artist with locomotor disability. Their works will be displayed at the Devaraj Urs Gallery.