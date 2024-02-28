Works by differently abled artists on display this weekend

The third edition of ‘Art from the heart’, an art exhibition providing a platform for differently abled artists, will be held on March 2 and 3, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.
Organised by Team Pragathi, the two-day art show will include works by 40 artists. Some of the artists participating are Ramakrishna, a landscape artist diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Archana Apte, a speech and hearing impaired mixed media artist, Priya Sheshadri, a visually impaired painter, Vineeth Thamban, a speech and hearing impaired mural artist, Sania Khimji, an acrylic painter with Down syndrome, and Anu Jain, a mixed media artist with locomotor disability. Their works will be displayed at the Devaraj Urs Gallery.
Over the last two years, ‘Art from the heart’ exhibition has featured works by over 75 artists from across the state, and sold over 100 paintings.
The event will be inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, and Captain GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. Comedian Sonu Veugopal, artist Harrsha, and Sujith Kumar, founder of Maatram Foundation, will also be present at the event.
March 2 to 3, 11 am to 6 pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.
