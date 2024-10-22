Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Worst may be over after Bengaluru Urban's fourth-wettest October in 124 years

For citizens grappling with an unusually active northeast monsoon, which has flooded hundreds of homes and further clogged the city's congested streets, relief may be around the corner.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 16:05 IST
Bengaluru newsIMDBengaluru rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us