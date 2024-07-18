Bengaluru's Yellow Line will open in December with 8 trains and 15-min frequency, says BMRCL

Bengaluru: The Yellow Line will open by the end of this year with a minimum of eight trains and 15-minute frequency, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.
This marks a change from earlier plans to launch the line with six to seven trains and a 20-minute frequency.
According to the BMRCL, major civil and systems works have been completed on the Rs 5,745-crore line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra. The 19.15-km line has 16 stations, including Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction and Electronics City.
Jayadeva Hospital, India's tallest metro station at 39 metres, will be an interchange station. The junction has six levels: underpass, road, flyover, Yellow Line platform, concourse, and Pink Line platform.
On June 13, the BMRCL began full-scale trial runs on the Yellow Line with the prototype six-coach train that arrived from China in February.
The trial runs, including oscillation trials and safety clearance, are expected to be completed by September-October. Commercial operations can begin in December, provided there are enough trains.
China's CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd is supplying 216 coaches (36 trains) to the BMRCL for Rs 1,578 crore. Twelve coaches are made in China, while the rest are assembled by CRRC's Indian partner, Titagarh Rail System Ltd (TRSL), in Bengal. TRSL began production on May 18.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao informed DH that the first six-coach train from TRSL was expected to reach Bengaluru by August 10 or 15.
According to the contract, CRRC-TRSL will deliver two trains every month following the initial delivery. If this timeline is met, two trains will be delivered every month from September to December, in time for the December deadline.
Published 17 July 2024, 21:21 IST