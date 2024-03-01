Young artists to perform at public concert today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Conservatory is presenting a free public concert at its campus on No Plot 44, Hennur Bagalur Road, behind SABC, opposite Mantri Web City, Parcel 2 on Friday.
Ten artists will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, Ravel and others. Special guest artists include sisters 13-year-old Aria Knechtges on the piano and 12-year-old Alisha Govindaraj on the violin from Buffalo, NY, will join the event.
The star performers for the concert- Aria and Alisha- gave their Bangalore debut in September 2023 at the Bangalore International Center.
The Bangalore Conservatory, Bangalore School of Music, and World Conservatory of Music helped the visiting young artists find practice spaces during their stay. Struck by the dedication of the schools and students, Aria and Alisha gave a workshop at the Conservatory on the benefits of slow practice. The concert is a collaboration with the school’s young artists.
Founded in 2005 by Dr Ken Henson, The Bangalore Conservatory, offers degrees in piano performance and and other disciplines.
(Published 29 February 2024, 21:11 IST)