<p>Bengaluru: The developers of Mantri Mall have paid the Bengaluru Central City Corporation Rs 6.5 crore of pending property tax dues.</p>.<p>According to the estimation by the corporation, the property tax dues of the mall go up to Rs 30 crore. The mall has been sealed multiple times for failing to pay property tax dues.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said that action will continue against properties that have not paid pending taxes within the jurisdiction of the corporation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On Friday, Cholan visited Chickpet to review the ongoing property tax payment inspection drive and instructed the officials to prepare a list of all property tax defaulters, issue notices to them, and initiate the process of sealing properties if payments are not made.</p>