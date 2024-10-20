'Better prices for farmers is government’s top priority': Karnataka minister K Venkatesh

<p>In conversation with <em>DH’s</em> Anitha Pailoor, K Venkatesh, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, explains incentives and policies to boost dairy producers’ incomes. </p>.<p><strong>Dairy farmers are demanding a hike in procurement prices to match the expenses. How is the government responding to the situation?</strong></p>.<p>Giving better prices to farmers is the state government’s top priority. The government is considering increasing the price of milk by Rs 5 and transferring it directly to farmer’s accounts. </p>.<p><strong>There is surplus production. But are unions doing financially well?</strong></p>.<p>Yes, there is a surplus in production. Farmers and unions can make profits only when the sales match. Karnataka Milk Federation has been diversifying its products. The federation has also been expanding its market in other states. </p>.Karnataka to procure gadgets to curb neonatal deaths.<p>Recently, Nandini became the exclusive supplier of ghee for the Tirupathi <em>laddus</em>. This has given a boost to the brand. The government has plans to issue orders to use Nandini ghee in Muzarai Department temples across the state while preparing ghee-based <em>prasadam</em> and food. This will further improve sales and consequently help farmers. </p>.<p><strong>The shortage of veterinary practitioners is affecting the management of cattle in the state. When will the vacancies be filled?</strong></p>.<p>Of the 18,000 posts across all levels in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, 9,000 are vacant. We are in the process of recruiting veterinary doctors to fill 1,300 vacancies. Recently, 400 doctors have been recruited on a contract basis. The process of filling 400 more posts on a permanent basis has been initiated through the Karnataka Public Service Commission.</p>.<p><strong>What is your vision for the dairy sector?</strong></p>.<p>The government wants to ease the lives of dairy farmers by providing all necessary facilities in a time-bound manner.</p>