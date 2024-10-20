Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Better prices for farmers is government’s top priority': Karnataka minister K Venkatesh

In conversation with DH’s Anitha Pailoor, K Venkatesh, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, explains incentives and policies to boost dairy producers’ incomes.
Anitha Pailoor
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 05:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 05:03 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersAnimal Husbandrydiary

Follow us on :

Follow Us