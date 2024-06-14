Bhumika Club special programme for women in Hassan on June 15

Bhumika Club, in association with Freedom Oil and Sadguru Ayurveda, has organised a special programme for women, at Hasanamba Kala Bhavana on June 15, at 10.30 am.
It is an initiative of Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications.
Bhumika Club will provide a platform to engage women from different streams of the society to come together, interact, create a network and learn new things.
The women, along with their friends are invited to make new friends, participate in knowledge sessions, play games and have loads of fun. Several contests will be organised and prizes distributed.
Writer Rajeshwari Hullenahalli and Bhavana Rao will inaugurate the event.
The highlights of the event will be cookery session by H L Kavitha, singing by Vani Nagendra, Bharathanatyam by Sakshi Srinivas. Entry is free for all.
Those interested to register can scan the QR code.
Published 13 June 2024, 22:13 IST