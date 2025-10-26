Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bidar hospital services face crisis as 40 doctors relieved due to funds crunch

BRIMS owes each of these doctors, hired around eight years ago, lakhs of rupees as their salaries have been overdue for over seven to eight months.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 23:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us