Karnataka: Om Birla, Harivansh Narayan Singh call for parliamentary clean-up

<p>Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday expressed deep concerns about the falling standards of discussion and behaviour in legislative and parliamentary meetings. </p>.<p>They called for self-reflection changes in the system, and a renewed focus on the key values of democracy—meaningful debate, constructive dialogue, and respect in legislative actions, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference at the Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>Birla lamented the declining quality of discourse in both Parliament and state legislatures.</p>.<p>"The Houses are increasingly turning into arenas of conflict rather than discussion. Allegations and counter-allegations have taken precedence over serious legislative business," Birla remarked.</p>.<p>He called for urgent reforms to restore the sanctity and purpose of the legislature.</p>.<p>"We must improve the way our legislatures function. They must once again become true platforms of debate, dialogue, and public service," he said.</p>.<p>"Disagreements are natural in a democracy, but they should not lead to adjournments and disruption. Instead, we should focus on long, meaningful deliberations that result in better policies for the people," he said. </p>.<p>Highlighting the role of technology in improving legislative efficiency, Birla said "We've made a sincere effort to bring all state legislatures onto a single e-platform—Digital Sansad. This digital transformation will promote uniformity, information sharing, and broader collaboration among lawmakers across the country." </p><p>He also emphasised the need to leverage emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), not just to improve access but to deepen democratic engagement.</p>.<p>Echoing similar concerns, Harivansh Narayan Singh reflected on how the focus of presiding officers has shifted from conducting legislative business to maintaining order and discipline.</p>.<p>"Earlier, presiding officers focused on conducting business, and members kept themselves in check. Today, however, much of the time is spent restoring order and maintaining peace in the House," he said, pointing to the erosion of parliamentary standards.</p>.<p>Recalling efforts from the past, including the adoption of conventions and resolutions aimed at improving the functioning of legislatures, Harivansh called for a national-level dialogue to reinvigorate democratic institutions.</p>.<p>"It may be time to revisit those reforms and initiate a national conversation on how our legislatures must evolve," he suggested.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson also warned of the consequences of the growing communication gap within legislatures, which he said is contributing to deficiencies in policy-making and weakening institutional integrity.</p>.<p>He noted that even essential matters such as parliamentary privileges are being overlooked.</p>.<p>In a striking conclusion, he cited the 17-hour-long debate on Operation Sindoor as an example of Parliament's capacity for serious engagement.</p>.<p>"If we can come together to deliberate at length on such issues, then why can't we bring the same seriousness to legislative debates and nation-building discussions?" he asked.</p>