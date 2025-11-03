<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Raghopur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Raghopur, constituency number 128, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Raghopur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Raghopur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Raghopur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Raghopur was won by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 38,174 votes. Tejashwi Yadav polled 97,404 votes while the nearest rival, Satish Kumar (BJP), secured 59,230 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Raghopur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 91,236 votes. Tejashwi Yadav defeated the nearest rival Satish Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 22,733 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>