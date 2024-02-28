BJP accuses Congress leader's supporters of raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures action

The BJP in Karnataka has filed a police complaint alleging that the supporters of Congress's Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha following his victory declaration.

"...We have sent the voice report to the FSL...if it is true that somebody has raised slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', that person will be punished seriously," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told ANI assuring action on the matter.