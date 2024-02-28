BJP accuses Congress leader's supporters of raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures action

The BJP in Karnataka has filed a police complaint alleging that the supporters of Congress's Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha following his victory declaration.
"...We have sent the voice report to the FSL...if it is true that somebody has raised slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', that person will be punished seriously," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told ANI assuring action on the matter.
The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday, which were marred by cross-voting in a setback to the saffron party. Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all from the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP got elected to the Upper House in the polls in which elected MLAs were the voters. Five candidates, including D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) who lost the election, were in the fray for the four seats.
More to follow...
(Published 28 February 2024, 04:42 IST)