BJP core committee discusses floods, Greater Bengaluru Authority polls

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP core committee decided on Saturday to form teams to visit flood-hit areas and start preparing for the upcoming elections to city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>“There is flooding in over 16 districts. This government is not helping farmers. The previous BJP government went beyond NDRF norms to pay higher relief to farmers,” BJP general secretary P Rajeev said. “Teams under core committee members will visit the flood-hit areas and expose the failures of this government,” he said. </p>.RSS centenary: Public outreach event in Bengaluru on November 8,9.<p>It was also decided to rope in party lawmakers to ensure citizens are not deprived of benefits under the GST 2.0, Rajeev said. </p>.<p>The core committee also discussed intensifying the party’s campaign against corruption in the installation of smart meters. </p>