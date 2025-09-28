<p><strong>Perfect Happiness</strong></p>.<p>You-Jeong Jeong</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 488, Rs 599</p>.<p>Yuna Shin is a dotting and charmingly beautiful woman, caring towards her family and prepares delicious dinner spreads. So, what happens when her daughter starts suspecting that bedtime stories will always come with disturbing dreams?</p>.<p><strong>The Impossible Fortune</strong></p>.<p>Richard Osman</p>.<p>Viking, pp 432, Rs 599</p>.<p>It’s been a quiet year for the Thursday Murder Club. But when Elizabeth meets a wedding guest who’s in trouble, kidnapping and death are hot on their heels once more.</p>.<p><strong>The Court Of The Dead</strong></p>.<p>Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro</p>.<p>Puffin, pp 448, Rs 699</p>.<p>A few months after returning from the depths of Tartarus, demigods Nico di Angelo and Will Solace agree to join Nico’s half-sister Hazel Levesque at Camp Jupiter. But a mysterious dark force is at work, and it plans to punish all monsters.</p>.<p><strong>The Way Home</strong></p>.<p>Shanta Gokhale</p>.<p>SpeakingTiger, pp 248, Rs 499</p>.<p>The author brings her sharp understanding of the human condition to this collection of her finest short fiction. A deep knowledge of, and a sympathy for the lives of ordinary women and men, permeate every word.</p>.<p><strong>Stain</strong></p>.<p>Sarah Joseph</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 400, Rs 400</p>.<p>This is a book that reimagines the biblical scape as a fantastical Levantine dreamscape where truths are unravelled and humanity is questioned.</p>