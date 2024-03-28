BJP fields Karjol from Chitradurga

The BJP on Wednesday announced the candidature of former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga (Reserve) seat by denying ticket to sitting member and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy.
Though the BJP had planned to field Madara Chennaiah Swamiji, it was learnt that he was refused to enter electoral politics.
Five-time MLA, Karjol belongs to the Scheduled Caste (Left) subgroup. He lost last year’s assembly polls from the Mudhol segment. Karjol told DH that he is not an outsider as the Bharat belongs to each citizen. “Besides, I have been in politics for the last three decades and served as minister, DyCM of the state. So, I can’t be an outsider.”
