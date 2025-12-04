<p>Bengaluru: Following Upalokaykta Justice B Veerappa’s allegation of “63% commission” in Karnataka, the state BJP on Thursday urged the ruling Congress to handover the case to CBI.</p><p>Addressing reporters during a press conference, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, said: “Three months before the election, you pasted posters of Pay CM (the Basavaraj Bommai-led government was in power) on all roads for 40% (commission charges). Now it's 63%, Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet should be ashamed. A Lokayukta, a sitting Upalokayukta, has exposed corruption in Karnataka. This must be handed over to the CBI. This corruption in Karnataka must become known to the people.”</p><p>Speaking in a programme on Wednesday, Justice Veerappa had claimed that the corruption in Kerala was 10% but 63% in Karnataka, adding that he was able to see it with his own eyes after becoming the Upalokayukta.</p>.'What is their answer now': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jabs BJP on rupee breaching 90 per dollar.<p>Ashoka, also the Padmanabhanagar MLA, recollected that the BJP had conducted protests during the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Valmiki and the Rs 3,000-crore scams.</p><p>“Karnataka has become an ATM for any state election. Whoever gives money to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be in power. Who gives more money continues in power, whoever gives less won’t be in power. For the recent Bihar elections, more than Rs 300 crore has gone from Karnataka itself.” </p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on whether they would deny these claims.</p>