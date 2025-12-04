Menu
BJP hits out at Congress over Upalokayukta’s ‘63% corruption’ claim; demands CBI inquiry

Ashoka, also the Padmanabhanagar MLA, recollected that the BJP had conducted protests during the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Valmiki and the Rs 3,000-crore scams.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 12:33 IST
