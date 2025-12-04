Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Frequent elections increase burden on teachers, harm education: Ex-President Kovind

Frequent elections across states every year put a heavy burden on the administrative machinery, especially teachers, Kovind noted.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 12:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 12:53 IST
India NewsElectionsRam Nath Kovind

Follow us on :

Follow Us