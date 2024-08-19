BJP, JD(S) to stage protest on August 19 demanding Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

“In his previous term (2013-18), Siddaramaiah, who considers himself Mr Clean in politics, had 65 cases of corruption, including infamous cases such as Hublot wrist watch and the Arkavathy redo scam. But he got away by weakening the Lokayukta and forming the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB justified its formation by ensuring a clean chit in all his cases,” the leader of the Opposition alleged.