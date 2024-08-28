BJP says Kharge, kin bypassed many to grab plots in Karnataka; questions Rahul's silence

New Delhi: Demanding answer from senior Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) illegally alloting plot to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge owned family trust, the BJP on Wednesday question why e-auction was not conducted before alloting lands to applicants.

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and kin bypassed 71 people to grab land for themselves.

Criticising the Karnataka government for not conducting e-auctions, he said the state government decision reflects the Congress party's preference for ‘DBC - Direct Benefit to Congress’ over ‘DBT - Direct Benefit Transfer’.

"Recent scams Karnataka including Valmiki Corporation fund diversion, MUDA site allotment and latest Kharge family trust getting land, are prime example of massive corruption in the state and demanded an explanation from the Congress. Rahul Gandhi should clarify what "incentives" or "goods and sweets" are being offered in his party " he told media here.