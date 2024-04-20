BJP trying to impose governor's rule, claims Shivakumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the law and order situation in Karnataka is “very good” even as his deputy D K Shivakumar claimed that the BJP is “confidentially” planning to impose governor’s rule in the state.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were responding to the Opposition BJP’s claim that the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in the state in the wake of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath’s murder in broad daylight. She was stabbed to death by her stalker Fayaz.
“Law and order is very good in Karnataka. Maintaining law and order is the government’s duty, which we’re doing,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that Neha was murdered “due to a personal reason”.
Shivakumar condemned Neha’s murder and vowed “indiscriminate” action against the accused.
“Whoever takes the law into their hands, we will take indiscriminate action. The government is committed to this. None (from the government) will interfere with police work,” Shivakumar said.
“The BJP is trying to threaten us... Karnataka has the best law and order. They want to tell voters that they’re going to impose the governor’s rule. That’s what (Leader of the Opposition) R Ashoka is trying to do confidentially. That’s why they’re doing drama. But they can’t do that. It’s impossible,” he said.
On former CM Basavaraj Bommai attacking the Congress government, Shivakumar said: “Such things happened even during Bommai’s time. Such personal matters keep happening. But we’re very firm in dealing with all such types of criminals.”
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra attacked Siddaramaiah for saying that Neha’s murder was due to a “personal” reason. “They have repeated this stale script so many times that even a child can sniff through their dirty plot!” he said. “Who is Congress trying to fool? Can we expect a free and fair investigation if CM himself makes such a statement without proper investigation?” Vijayendra said.
(Published 19 April 2024, 22:15 IST)