<p>Hubballi: Amid brisk political developments in the Congress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that the BJP wants the Congress government in the State to complete its full term as per people's mandate and there is no question of joining hands with 'corrupt' MLAs from the Congress to form the government.</p><p>"We just want them (Congress) to run the administration properly, and we don't want the destablisation of this government, as they have people's mandate for five years. In Maharashtra, BJP was the single largest party in 2019 elections, and we had formed the government after Eknath Shindhe came out (from Uddhav Thackery's party). In Karnataka, we don't encourage such things as the Congress has a clear mandate. As all in the Congress are corrupt, there is no question of supporting somebody from Congress even if they want to be like Eknath Shindhe," he said.</p><p>Joshi also charged that both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar camps are trying to purchase Congress MLAs to get their support in the tussle for power. Shivakumar even went to jail to meet Congress MLAs and seek their support, he said, also alleging that administration in the State has collapsed due to the quarrel in the Congress.</p><p>I.N.D.I.A bloc would not last long, as its birth itself was unnatural, he criticised.</p><p><strong>'CM lying'</strong></p><p>Terming CM Siddaramaiah's statement about the Union government importing 70 lakh metric tonnes of maize as a lie, Joshi, who also holds consumer affairs, food and public distribution portfolios, stated that the Centre has in fact exported maize this year, though nine lakh tonnes were imported in 2023-24 due to less domestic production.</p><p>Rs 72 is the price fixed per litre of maize-based ethanol. Let the State government, which handles the excise department and issues licenses to distilleries, ensure that indents are placed with NAFED and NCCF, and they will start procuring maize as the MSP is already fixed, Joshi added.</p>