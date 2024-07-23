BJP withdraws protest, slams full-page ads by Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP on Monday withdrew its protest in the Legislative Assembly with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slamming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for “undermining the dignity” of the House by issuing full-page advertisements in newspapers on the embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation.
“We were protesting with the intention of taking the issue to its logical end,” Ashoka said.
“For the first time, the proceedings of the House were given as advertisements. It’s not a good development. Tomorrow, if members start issuing similar advertisements, it will amount to undermining the dignity of the House,” he said, urging Speaker U T Khader to take a stand on this issue.
Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar said he too spoke to Khader about
this “unhealthy” development.
Published 22 July 2024, 23:54 IST