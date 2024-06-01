BJP Yuva Morcha protest today for Nagendra's resignation

The BJP Yuva Morcha has decided to organise a state-wide protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister
B Nagendra, whose name has cropped up in the alleged Rs 187-crore scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.
In a statement, BJP state Yuva Morcha president Dheeraj Muniraju stated that the youth workers will be blocking roads across the state as the government is hell bent upon protecting the minister, who abetted suicide of a government official, through his pressure tactics.
Earlier in the day, addressing reporters separately, former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and former minister C T Ravi demanded the state government to hand over the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
“This is one of the biggest scams in recent times. The state government should not just hand over the case to the CBI, but also drop Nagendra from the Cabinet, besides arresting him for abetting suicide of the government official,” both leaders said.
Published 31 May 2024, 20:56 IST