BJP's 'honest' jibe at Karnataka CM: Vijayendra trains guns at Siddaramaiah again over MUDA, Valmiki probes

<p>Mangalauru: Coming down heavily on corruption and scams in the Congress led government, State BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday mockingly termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a 'honest CM' for admitting corruption and illegality in his government.</p><p>Speaking during the voters convention ahead of MLC byelection, organised by the BJP at B C Road in Bantwal on Tuesday, he said, "By refuting the allegations of misappropriation of funds in Valmiki Corporation scam, the CM accepted misappropriation to the tune of Rs 87 crore on the floors of assembly. After the High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him and following the BJP's strong agitation, the CM and his family decided to return back 14 sites allotted by the MUDA."</p><p>He said the Congress-led government in Karnataka has lost its popularity within one and half years of coming to power.</p><p>"The government had imposed restrictions like availing NOCs for putting up pandals for Ganesha festivals and is considering those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans as patriots and RSS workers as anti -nationals."</p><p>Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has allergy towards Dakshina Kannada, as people in the district believe in Hindutva, Vijayendra said that no funds have been released to the district for development works and even ministers also failed to visit the district. </p><p>"The Chief Minister and Congress government do not believe in the system. To teach them a lesson, BJP should win the MLC byelection with the highest majority," Vijayendra said. </p><p><strong>'Govt will collapse'</strong></p><p>Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka said that the Congress-led state government will collapse shortly. "Congress believes in giving money and looting. After the Congress came to power, prices of petrol, milk have increased. The government is facing a financial crisis. If Chandrashekhar who was serving as Superintendent in Valmiki Corporation had not ended his life by suicide, the scam would not have come to light as the Congress had readied all the fake bills for the transferred money."</p><p>"Over 1000 sites have been allotted to Congress supporters illegally. The BJP's victory in the byelection will ensure that the party will come back to power in Karnataka.</p><p>Owing to failure to release funds, roads are in poor condition, school buildings are leaking and hospitals have shortage of medicines.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said with the victory of Kishore Kumar in the election, the BJP will have 30 members in the Council. By enrolling more members to the party, let's unite the BJP.</p><p>Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the BJP candidate will win with a margin of 2000 votes in the MLC by election. It was the Modi-led government which had implemented Gandhi's principles in its true spirit by allocating more funds for the gram panchayats.</p><p>DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said that those who work for the BJP and Hindutva honestly, are given an opportunity in the BJP. The MLC byelection result will give more strength to the party during the byelection at Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon assembly constituencies.</p><p>Sudhakar Reddy, BJP additional in-charge of Karnataka urged AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge to withdraw his statement terming BJP as a party of terrorists. The Congress has no morality to seek vote.</p>