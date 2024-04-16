BJP's Srinivas Prasad’s political relevance continues despite retirement

Stalwart

“Dalit leaders cannot establish their constituencies so easily. But, Prasad achieved one geographically as well as among the Dalits – Nanjangud Assembly or Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies. His influence and imprint on the politics of Mysuru region is stark. He has joined the league of Dalit stalwarts like B Basavalingappa and B Rachaiah” Assadi said.

“Prasad was neglected in the BJP and his potential was not utilised. This might have disappointed him. However, after retirement, he cannot rejoin the Congress. Besides, with his RSS background, he might not find it odd, to stay back in the BJP,” he said.

Excuse

A senior BJP leader said, the services of Prasad could not be fully utilised, due to his age and health factors. “But, we always respected him, his experience and seniority. His blessings are with us. He will continue to support the BJP,” he said.

However, political observer, advocate and auditor N R Ravichandregowda said, the Congress leaders score over their BJP counterparts, in political acumen. “The BJP lost Prasad, when its leaders failed to consult and inform him, while finalising the candidate for the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment, because he is the incumbent MP,” he said.

Loyalty

“Further, when his sons-in-law Dr N S Mohan and ex-MLA B Harshavardhan were not considered for candidature, the BJP leaders failed to give them an alternative offer and take them into confidence. S Balaraj was given a ticket only because he was with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in the Karnataka Janata Party, for a few months,” Ravichandregowda said.

He said, it is funny, but true that the BJP leaders only followed the Congress in diplomacy and visited Prasad only after the Congress leaders visited him, each time.

Initiative

“Chamarajanagar candidate Sunil Bose met Prasad at his house along with his father and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, even before his candidature was confirmed, on April 27 and sought his blessings. Many other MLAs, MLCs and Congress leaders accompanied the father-son duo. Despite being projected as bete noire Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called him over phone, the same day, earlier,” Ravichandregowda recalled.

“Only much later, BJP candidates of Mysore-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar – Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Balarj respectively – visited Prasad. However, much damage was done by then. Prasad’s brother V Ramaswamy, nephew Bharat Ramaswamy and hundreds of relatives and supporters joined the Congress in the presence of Siddaramaiah on April 2,” he said.

Mystery

Ravichandregowda said, “Again, the BJP missed the train. Siddaramaiah visted Prasad on April 13, just a day before the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mysuru. The next day, Yediyurappa rushed to meet Prasad. During the meeting, Prasad reportedly asked the BJP leaders not to let down his sons-in-law. But, the BJP’s action on this is not known. So, the move of Prasad is also not known”.