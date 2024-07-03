Home
Bodies of two alleged gamblers fished out, four still missing in Karnataka

As many as eight persons, who were allegedly gambling on the river bank at Hale Baluti village, tried to escape in the coracle after a police raid on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 10:59 IST
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 10:59 IST

Comments

Vijayapura, Karnataka: Police have fished out the bodies of two youths who were among the six people feared drowned after their coracle overturned in Krishna river in Vijayapura district.

A search is on for four others, police said on Wednesday.

As many as eight persons, who were allegedly gambling on the river bank at Hale Baluti village, tried to escape in the coracle after a police raid on Tuesday.

The coracle capsized in the swollen river. Two of them managed to swim to safety, police said.

