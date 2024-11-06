Bommai hatched plan to finish Yediyurappa politically: Siddaramaiah

<p>Shiggaon (Haveri dist): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai had hatched a plan to “finish off” BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa politically.</p>.<p>“Basavaraj Bommai is being referred to as Shakuni. He does politics through internal pacts. Such people should not be in politics,” Siddaramaiah said. He was speaking at an election rally in Chandapura of Shiggaon taluk on Tuesday.</p>.Deve Gowda's message to Channapatna voters: Break CM's 'arrogance' .<p>Siddaramaiah said that the BJP and JD(S) which used to accuse each other in filthy, had now joined hands for power. “They attempted to unseat me also. But, I wont suffer anything as long as I have people’s blessings,” he said. While the BJP accuses Congress of dynasty politics, the party has fielded family members of senior leaders in the bypolls. Bommai’s son, two sons of Yediyurappa, son and daughter-in-law of Deve Gowda are all in politics. “Isn’t this dynasty politics?” Siddaramaiah sought to know.</p>