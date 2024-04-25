Books, birds & beyond

Sitting under the cool shade of the trees surrounding the village library at Mathodu in Chitradurga’s Hosadurga, 13-year-old Manya and her teammate Pratiskha pick a flashcard among the many spread on a platform. The card has a picture of a myna on it. They then turn to Rakesh and Darshan, their peers on another team, and pose a question on the bird’s eating habits.

When the other team answers that a myna eats only fruits, Manya and Pratiksha giggle, knowing that mynas are also insect-eaters. However, other kids sitting around them quickly pitch in with the right answer.