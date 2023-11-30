Boosa at 50 

G H Nayak, a conscientious Kannada critic, later gave the authentic report of the speech: “I was present at the meeting. The previous day, Basavalingappa had spoken about Hinduism in Shivamogga and was seething in anger against a journalist who had misreported his speech. ‘Those who write for such papers to eke out a living are 'boosa' writers; the Kannada literature of such writers is nothing but 'boosa sahitya'; I care the least for such writers and their literature’, thundered Basavalingappa.”