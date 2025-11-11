<p>Udupi: A late-night altercation at a local bar in Udupi ended with the arrest of four individuals after a video of the incident was circulated widely on social media. </p><p>The incident reportedly occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, when a group of six friends — identified as Chandan, Amar Shetty, Dhanush, Nitesh, Sujan, and Ninad Ajay — were having dinner at the bar.</p><p>According to police sources, the dispute began when Chandan’s hand accidentally brushed against Amar Shetty, sparking a heated argument that soon escalated into a physical fight along with verbal abuse.</p>.Five stabbed during fight inside bar in Kerala.<p>A video capturing the brawl later went viral across various social media platforms.</p><p>Following a complaint filed by ASI Mohan Das, who was on night patrol duty here, the Manipal Police registered a case under Section 194(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrested are Amar Shetty, Chandan C Salian, Dhanush, and Ajay. </p>