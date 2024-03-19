Brief rain respite soon in some Karnataka districts

Hubballi: Eight districts in Karnataka are expected to receive light rainfall in isolated locations over the next two to three days, offering some respite from the summer heat. These districts are Bidar, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Koppal and Raichur.
However, a “good cover” of pre-monsoon showers across the state would come only in April and May, said weather scientists. Bengaluru is expected to experience pre-monsoon thundershowers in the last week of March or the first week of April.
El Nino, the climate pattern that resulted in last year’s monsoon shortfall, is also weakening, said scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. “The probability of the El Nino effect becoming neutralised is high in the next three to four months,” said IMD Bengaluru Director Prasad. But it might be too early to predict whether the onset of monsoon would be normal, he cautioned.
Weather scientists are currently not in a position to predict the quantum of mid-summer showers in the state as they are yet to record “triggering mechanisms” like trough, wind discontinuity, share zone and other factors. However, Prasad said Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bidar can expect hailstorms during April and May.
“At present, we are witnessing the convergence of multiple factors that could result in pre-monsoon showers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and other states. These factors are resulting in showers in Bidar and Kalaburagi,” he said.
IT/BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge said the Siddaramaiah government is prepared to address the challenges posed by one of the worst droughts in decades.
“The state government has formed a sub-committee consisting of ministers from various departments to monitor drought conditions in the state. We are taking stock of the situation every fortnight and adopting necessary measures to minimise the impact. Deputy commissioners have sufficient funds to mitigate the drinking water crisis and provide water/fodder for cattle,” he said.
Priyank Kharge said the state government would take both short-term and long-term measures to ensure that natural resources are not depleted. “More stress would be given on utilisation of grey water to reuse and recharge groundwater,” he said.
