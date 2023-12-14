BSY warns of statewide protests if govt fails to waive farm loans

“The Congress government is playing vindictive politics. You stopped several pro-people schemes of the previous BJP government like paying the additional Rs 4,000 to farmers along with Raitha Sammana Nidhi. Similarly, the Bhagyalakshmi scheme was stopped. Also, not a single paise was given to Kalasa-Banduri project,” he charged. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said, “We have sought Rs 25,000 relief for the farmers, but Siddaramaiah is out to please the Mullahs.”